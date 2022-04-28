Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,783,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,126,266. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

