Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 14,797 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 12.65% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,330,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

KGRN stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

