Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,635,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,274,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 60,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

