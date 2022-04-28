Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

