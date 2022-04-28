Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,748. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

