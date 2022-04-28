Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 812.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,972 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. 5,996,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

