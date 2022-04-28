Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 457,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,149,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

