Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 408,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,242. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

