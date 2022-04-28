Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

