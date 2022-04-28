Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $516,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

