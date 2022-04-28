Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

BKNG traded up $25.66 on Thursday, reaching $2,284.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,773. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,215.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,335.29. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.