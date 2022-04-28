Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 4,181,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.