Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $67.02. 539,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,999. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

