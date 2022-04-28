Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $26.51 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,947.82.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $37.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,475.63. The company had a trading volume of 538,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,525.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,615.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

