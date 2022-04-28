Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $55,370,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $98.77. 19,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,453. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.