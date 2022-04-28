Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 1,463 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $27,514,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 258,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,456,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

