Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.60 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.