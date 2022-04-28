Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $326,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.76. The company had a trading volume of 108,014,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,600,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $315.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day moving average is $367.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

