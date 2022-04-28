Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,632,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 326,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,921,879. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.