Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607,037 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,585,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 7,865,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,543. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

