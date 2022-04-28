Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 10,671 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.48% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.30. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $119.55 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

