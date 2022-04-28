Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 177,684 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,684 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.48. 1,156,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,566. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.50.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

