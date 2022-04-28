Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 3,825 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

