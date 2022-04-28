Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 449,686 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,686 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $62,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663,126 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $142,916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,126 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,032,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,351,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

