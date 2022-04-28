Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 64,387 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,387 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 53,537,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

