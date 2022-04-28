Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416,715 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

ITB traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $57.58. 7,761,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

