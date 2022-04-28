MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $229,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,024.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,088.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,213.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

