Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.24-7.36 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 297,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

