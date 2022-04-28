Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

