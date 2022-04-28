Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,852. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

