Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.
MMSI stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 414,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,852. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
