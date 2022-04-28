Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

MMSI stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 414,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,852. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

