Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 1.2%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 3,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of August 18, 2021, it operated 345 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

