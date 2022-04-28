Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.04.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. 70,017,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

