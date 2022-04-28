Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 460,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 294,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

