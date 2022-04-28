Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 436,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,917. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Methanex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Methanex by 5,803.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Methanex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

