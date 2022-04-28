Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $52.43. Methanex shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 39,567 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

