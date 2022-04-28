MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

MET stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,406,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,889,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MetLife by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 111,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

