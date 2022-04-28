MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce $17.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.53 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.38 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.57 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 3,132,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

