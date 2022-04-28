MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 452.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.