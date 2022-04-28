MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 141,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,554. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

