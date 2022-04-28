MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $1,089,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

