Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $6.56 on Thursday, reaching $289.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,702,859. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.50.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

