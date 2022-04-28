Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $101,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

NYSE:MAA opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.99 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

