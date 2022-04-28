Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.61. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGO. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.