Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). 2,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31. The company has a market cap of £4.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.45.
About Mirada (LON:MIRA)
