Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). 2,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31. The company has a market cap of £4.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.45.

About Mirada

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Swift Mode, a turn-key solution to empower operators of various sizes; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

