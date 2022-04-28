Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $643.02 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.76 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $722.08 and its 200 day moving average is $829.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

