Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $53,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.