Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,009,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,826 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $63,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

