Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 122,294 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.45% of Ryerson worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

