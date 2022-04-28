Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,958 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

